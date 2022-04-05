New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Surmodics by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Surmodics by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Surmodics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Surmodics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.24 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $612.29 million, a P/E ratio of 365.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.23. Surmodics had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Surmodics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

