New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 56.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.49. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -9.16%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

