New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Shutterstock by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.40. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.38 and a 12-month high of $128.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

In related news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $1,682,626.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,413 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,552. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

