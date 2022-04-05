New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Movado Group worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Movado Group by 618.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 99.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group stock opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $907.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $294,476.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $50,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

