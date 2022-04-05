New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,660 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,641 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Archrock worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 31,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 46,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AROC opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.88. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.68.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 5.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 305.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

