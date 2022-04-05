New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 4,441 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Rambus worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 183.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 557,270 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 2,272.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 199,385 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 54.7% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 183,590 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Rambus by 1,782.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 135,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 127,970 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 826.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 139,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 124,690 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rambus alerts:

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $403,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,307. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMBS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Profile (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.