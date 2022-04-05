NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.85. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $6.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.97.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter.

In other NetSol Technologies news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTWK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

