NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

NetApp stock opened at $83.65 on Tuesday. NetApp has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average of $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

