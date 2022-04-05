Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of Neonode stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.41. Neonode has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.96%.
Neonode Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
