Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of Neonode stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.41. Neonode has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neonode during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neonode by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Neonode in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Neonode by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Neonode in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.