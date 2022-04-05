Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLLSF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nel ASA from 10.00 to 11.40 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Nel ASA to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Nel ASA stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. Nel ASA has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.14.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. It produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

