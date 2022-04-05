Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,559 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,838,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,858,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,489,000 after acquiring an additional 642,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,594,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,519,000 after purchasing an additional 493,252 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.