nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NCNO. Truist Financial lowered their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.86.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $46.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.43. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -91.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

