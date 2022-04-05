Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NTZ opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $131.65 million, a P/E ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 1.81. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $23.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 16.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

