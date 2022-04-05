Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE NGS opened at $11.70 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $14.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $152.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.39). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director John Chisholm sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $27,623.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $36,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,550 shares of company stock valued at $79,751 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 588,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 494,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

