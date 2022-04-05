National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 108,691 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 147.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $119.88.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

