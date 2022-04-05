National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Presto Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NPK opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.04. The company has a market cap of $551.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.58. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.40 and a 1 year high of $107.89.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

