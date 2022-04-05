National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 180.5% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,129 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.81 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

