National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $271,000 Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 118.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Hasbro by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

Shares of HAS opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.96. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Hasbro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.