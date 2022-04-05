National Bank of Canada FI Invests $283,000 in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Stellantis by 70.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,479,588 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Stellantis by 4.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,054,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,610 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Stellantis by 71.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,914,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544,402 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Stellantis by 7.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,952,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,940,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,484 shares during the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stellantis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.67) to €21.00 ($23.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.27) to €28.00 ($30.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Stellantis stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79.

About Stellantis (Get Rating)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.