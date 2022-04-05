National Bank of Canada FI Invests $224,000 in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 344,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,881,000 after buying an additional 21,054 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 68,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.91. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

