National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 3,582 XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPEL. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 153,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 354.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 41,885 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 48,961 shares during the period.

XPEL stock opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.18. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $103.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.60.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $988,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $965,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,800 shares of company stock valued at $17,514,740 over the last ninety days. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

