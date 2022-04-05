National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000.

Shares of REMX opened at $127.41 on Tuesday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.24.

