National Bank Financial Lowers Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to C$23.25

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXFGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$23.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

OTCMKTS TORXF traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 76,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,615. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52.

About Torex Gold Resources (Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.