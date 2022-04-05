National Bank Financial Lowers Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to C$23.25

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$23.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

OTCMKTS TORXF traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 76,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,615. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

