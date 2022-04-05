National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 701,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,482,000 after buying an additional 153,990 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 291,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,063.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 189,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,862,000 after purchasing an additional 172,880 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after buying an additional 33,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $209.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.40. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $220.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.594 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.