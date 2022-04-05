National Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,670 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQJ. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of QQQJ opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $36.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

