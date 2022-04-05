National Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,208 Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Eagle Point Credit worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 598,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 167,290 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. 27.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $430.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is currently 31.98%.

In other Eagle Point Credit news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 28,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $402,829.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 679,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,591,952. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Point Credit Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.