National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.68. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.72 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

