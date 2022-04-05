National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,687 CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

NYSE CUBE opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.80%.

About CubeSmart (Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.