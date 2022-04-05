National Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,012 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,012,000 after buying an additional 2,863,413 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,703,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,424,000 after buying an additional 1,117,504 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $368,411,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,053,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,398,000 after buying an additional 1,398,131 shares during the period.

Pinterest stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.18. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $88.83.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.54.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $952,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,985 shares of company stock worth $12,604,557. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

