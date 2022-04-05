National Asset Management Inc. Has $720,000 Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1,580.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 84 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $546.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $581.76 and its 200-day moving average is $653.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.81. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $474.20 and a 12-month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIVB. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $771.76.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,394 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

