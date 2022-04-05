National Asset Management Inc. Has $693,000 Holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 547,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,780 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the third quarter worth $69,000. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

