National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,055 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

VNLA stock opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $50.27.

