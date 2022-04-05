Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.51

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.51 and traded as low as $3.21. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 16,552 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $166.38 million, a PE ratio of 113.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

