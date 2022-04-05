Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.13% and a negative net margin of 171.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 253,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

