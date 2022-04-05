Nabeel Ahmed Sells 300 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $13,557.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nabeel Ahmed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Nabeel Ahmed sold 424 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $18,083.60.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Nabeel Ahmed sold 477 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $19,900.44.

NASDAQ OM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 248,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,082. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.93.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 128.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,996,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 41.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,992,000 after purchasing an additional 297,368 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 64.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $391,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OM shares. Cowen cut their target price on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

