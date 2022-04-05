Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.74. Murphy Oil posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 650%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $7.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Shares of MUR stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 30,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,544. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.40 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $335,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

