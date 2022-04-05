M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of M&T Bank worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 29.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 295,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after purchasing an additional 67,243 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 226.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 185,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 128,667 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 327,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,273,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

M&T Bank stock opened at $165.57 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.