MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $163,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $17,528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,935,876 shares of company stock valued at $216,329,320 in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,150,000 after purchasing an additional 268,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MP Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,637,000 after acquiring an additional 60,851 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MP Materials by 24.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,192,000 after acquiring an additional 426,109 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $91,789,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MP Materials by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,649,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,900,000 after acquiring an additional 253,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP stock opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.40. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

