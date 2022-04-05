Moss Coin (MOC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $82.02 Million

Moss Coin (MOC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Moss Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moss Coin has a total market cap of $82.02 million and $18.36 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moss Coin has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Moss Coin

Moss Coin (CRYPTO:MOC) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. Moss Coin’s official message board is moss.land/blog . Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land . Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

