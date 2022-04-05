Morses Club (LON:MCL) Trading 3.9% Higher

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.25 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.10 ($0.16). 258,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 739,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.65 ($0.15).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The stock has a market cap of £16.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 49.86.

In related news, insider Paul Smith sold 464,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56), for a total value of £199,571.17 ($261,732.68).

Morses Club Company Profile (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC provides non-standard financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Home Collected Credit and Digital segments. The Home Collected Credit segment offers small short-term loans to customers who need affordable credit. It serves customers through a network of 1,385 self-employed agents.

