MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives $28.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOR. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MorphoSys from €50.00 ($54.95) to €40.00 ($43.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

MOR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,069. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $24.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 30.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 325.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 713.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 600.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 10.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 81,321 shares in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

