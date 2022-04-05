Morgan Stanley Raises Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $67.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LUV. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.94.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $45.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

