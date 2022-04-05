Morgan Stanley Cuts Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target to GBX 2,000

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,200 ($28.85) to GBX 2,000 ($26.23) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FQVTF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($45.90) to GBX 3,350 ($43.93) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to a hold rating and set a $1,870.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,217.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $23.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

