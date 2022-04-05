MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.510-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.MongoDB also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.080 EPS.

MDB traded down $16.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $441.73. 14,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of -96.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $386.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.99. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $496.72.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $15,128,044.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,782 shares of company stock worth $65,112,193 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,868,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in MongoDB by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $23,454,000. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.