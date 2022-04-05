MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$267 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.41 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.290 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $496.72.

MongoDB stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $458.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,074. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.75 and a beta of 0.85. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total transaction of $2,122,780.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,782 shares of company stock worth $65,112,193 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,868,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,454,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

