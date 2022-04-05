Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Downgraded by Barclays

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MYSRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYSRF opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

