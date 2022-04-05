Mondi plc to Issue Dividend of $0.94 (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.9429 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. Mondi has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MONDY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Mondi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

