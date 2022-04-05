Mondi plc Declares Dividend of $0.94 (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.9429 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. Mondi has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mondi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

