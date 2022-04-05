MonaCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $63.94 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $63.94 million and $247,507.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002078 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

