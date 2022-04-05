Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 20,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $3,545,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total transaction of $877,600.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47.

On Monday, February 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $3,154,200.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $142,047.66.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,708,900.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $3,293,400.00.

Shares of MRNA traded down $10.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,613,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,576,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Argus lowered their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

